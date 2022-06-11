Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle welcomes $18 million in NSW Government funding for Gosford campus

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated June 11 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast Adam Crouch alongside Premier Dominic Perrottet and Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky in Gosford on Saturday.

THE UNIVERSITY is a step closer to building a "health and business innovation" campus on the Central Coast, with a new commitment from the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.