Uniting Church asks for community feedback on its plans to build 350 aged care units at Charlestown

By Penelope Green
June 10 2022 - 12:30am
Hub: A concept image of the Tiral Street re-development by Uniting.

CHARLESTOWN residents are being invited to have their say on Uniting NSW.ACT's plans to build 350 apartments for seniors on the former TAFE campus in Tiral Street.

