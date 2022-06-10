CHARLESTOWN residents are being invited to have their say on Uniting NSW.ACT's plans to build 350 apartments for seniors on the former TAFE campus in Tiral Street.
If approved, the site will have four buildings and be transformed over several stages, providing a mix of aged care, retirement and independent living units, co-located with support services and facilities.
The proposed development includes 220 independent living units and 130 residential apartments, as well as assisted living options to help residents with daily chores in their own apartment. The residential aged care home will include approximately 120 beds and dementia-specific support.
Community facilities for socialising and activities, including a hair salon, pool, club house, private outdoor landscaped rooftop with BBQ area, outdoor seating and dining, café, walking paths, landscaped grounds and gardens and chapel/multi faith space.
The redevelopment will have visiting rooms for GPs, allied health practitioners and a wellness centre.
Uniting says that the development will create between 150 and 170 jobs through each stage of the construction, in total about 680 jobs.
A Uniting NSW.ACT spokesperson said the church had consulted extensively with authorities including Lake Macquarie City Council and the Department of Planning and Environment.
"The consent authority is now the DPE, as this project converted to a State Significant project in late November...The development application will be lodged following community consultation," he said.
Simon Furness, director of property and housing at Uniting, said the church's aim was to "share the heart of Uniting Charlestown" with the local community.
"Uniting has been providing aged care and community services in the Lake Macquarie area for many years. We're committed to continuing this legacy and investing in the local Charlestown community through this development," Mr Furness said."
"Uniting has a vision to support the Charlestown community by providing quality, person-centred aged care, independent and retirement living and community services to respond to the needs of older people within the community."
UnitingCare Ageing bought the former Charlestown TAFE site in 2010.
Mr Furness said community consultation was an integral part of the planning process and would help the organisation better meet the needs of the community.
"Uniting appreciates redevelopment plans can feel disruptive to residents and the community and that is why we are conducting a series of community consultations to gather feedback," he said.
The church will publish a consultation report on its website and has urged residents to have their say on the concept master plan.
Uniting NSW.ACT head of property development Adrian Ciano said the redevelopment was an investment in the long-term future of Charlestown: "Uniting intends to help people to stay healthy, well and socially connected. The proposed purpose-built, on-site seniors' wellness centre will support people to do just that."
