Double demerits in force for June long-weekend

Double demerit penalties will be in force across the Hunter from Friday as part of the annual June long-weekend road safety crackdown conducted by NSW Police.
The double demerit period will run until 11.59pm on Monday.
Advertisement
Heightened penalties will apply for speeding, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and riding without a motorcycle helmet.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said in a message on social media there would be an increased police presence - including traffic and general duties officers - across the weekend.
"[It is] really really important that everyone drives safely," he said.
"We want everyone to have a good weekend and get home safely. So drink driving - no, speeding even a few kays over - no. It's just not worth it."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.