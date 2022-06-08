Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Double demerits in force across Hunter for June long-weekend

Updated June 8 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerits in force for June long-weekend

Double demerit penalties will be in force across the Hunter from Friday as part of the annual June long-weekend road safety crackdown conducted by NSW Police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.