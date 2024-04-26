Man charged after shotgun and ammunition found in ceiling

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with several offences after police allegedly located a shotgun and ammunition hidden in a Lake Macquarie home.
He was located in Boolaroo at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, April 24, by police and was arrested in relation to stealing in Glendale in February and fraud in Warners Bay in March.
When the man was searched, police allegedly found him in possession of stolen groceries and a prescribed restricted substance.
Police subsequently attended a residence in McLaughlin Street, Argenton and allegedly located a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition hidden in the ceiling.
The man has been charged with possessing a shortened firearm, possessing ammunition without a license, not keeping a firearm safely and possessing prescribed restricted substance.
He was also charged with goods in custody, larceny and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
The man has been refused bail and was to appear in Toronto Local Court on Friday, April 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.