Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Dudley: Ocean Street crossing a cause for concern as Dudley Public School parents ask Lake Macquarie City Council for a solution

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO CROSSING: Dudley Public School students Sam Nugus, Barnaby Hackney and Bernie Forsyth try to cross Ocean Street on their way home from school. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

AS TRUCKS barrel past at 60 kilometres an hour, Dudley Public School kids run the guantlet trying to cross Ocean Street in time to catch their favourite cartoons on telly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.