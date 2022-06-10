Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Andrea Bocelli locks in October Hunter Valley show at Hope Estate

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Bocelli locks in October Hunter Valley show at Hope Estate

ANDREA Bocelli is bound for the Hunter after announcing a five-city series of concerts in October.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.