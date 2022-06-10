Andrea Bocelli locks in October Hunter Valley show at Hope Estate

ANDREA Bocelli is bound for the Hunter after announcing a five-city series of concerts in October.
The Italian tenor will be joined by a 70-piece orchestra and 60-strong choir during the shows, which include a Hope Estate date.
"It will be like finally being able to hug many friends I hadn't seen in a long time," Bocelli said in the tour announcement.
"The magic of a packed auditorium is incomparable."
The Hunter show, on October 29, is the middle of the tour that kicks off in Brisbane on October 25 before heading to Sydney on October 27.
After stopping in tbhe vineyards, it continues to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on November 2 and into WA's Swan Valley for a Sandalford Estate show on November 5.
Tickets go on sale in a pre-sale on Wednesday, with general sales beginning 1pm on Friday June 17.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
