Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I hope you die, you maggot': jury shown bloody aftermath of jail stabbing

SR
By Sam Rigney
June 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Black.

AS Michael Black "cowered" in the corner of a holding cell at Parklea Correctional Centre, his accused murderer, Newcastle's Emmett Sheard, stood in the middle of the cell and shouted "I hope you die, you little maggot", footage of the aftermath of the stabbing shows.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.