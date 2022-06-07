Parklea jail stabbing murder: Inmate Emmett Sheard claims self-defence over frenzied stabbing

Emmett Raymond Sheard on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to murdering 33-year-old Michael Black at Parklea Correctional Centre in April 2020 and faced the first day of a trial in NSW Supreme Court. Mr Sheard is accused of using a shiv to stab Mr Black eight times in a frenzied attacked while the pair were in a packed holding cell waiting to appear in court. The stabbing occurred after Mr Black and Mr Sheard had about five minutes earlier been involved in a fist fight over buprenorphine, an opiate replacement drug, the jury heard on Tuesday.