VOTERS have spoken and the public can expect a federal ICAC. Although most welcome, the need for greater integrity in government extends beyond ICAC's function to prosecute corrupt acts. ICAC is not able to address the fundamental causes of corrupt conduct - the lack of due process in government decision-making and the lack of accountability in public spending. If the two major parties support a project, decisions can be made which avoid due diligence and bypass community consultation until after major decisions are made. I believe secrecy in spending is assured because freedom of information is limited by third party interests. It's time consuming and costly to appeal. Friendly consultants can be employed to draw up projects that suit corporate stakeholders. Evaluations can be carried out that use parameters chosen by government and unverified figures. The results of the federal election demonstrated the outcome of the loss of government integrity, an erosion of trust in government that has damaged the two-party system. Political representatives at all levels of government have something to learn from this election.