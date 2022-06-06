A NEW red light speed camera at Charlestown has raised the eyebrow of local MP Jodie Harrison.
She's all for better safety measures, but Ms Harrison said she had concerns the camera was another example of revenue raising over prevention.
"The income that this government gets from fines is incredible, and there needs to be more prevention done," she said.
"We aren't seeing the income from fines being provided to improve the condition of our main roads, we need to be spending more effort on ensuring our main roads are safe rather than focusing on punitive measures."
The camera will be up-and-running by mid-June, facing westbound traffic on the Pacific Highway.
A Transport for NSW project notification said crashes at intersections are often severe, making drivers and passengers vulnerable to side impacts and leaving pedestrians with no protection.
"Research shows that speed cameras make drivers slow down, help reduce the road toll and lower the chances of having a crash," it said.
Drivers caught speeding and running a red light at the intersection can expect to have two fines dished out with demerit points recorded for both offences.
Double demerits will apply for long weekends and holiday periods.
The camera will be installed in three stages, starting with the infrastructure, installing in-ground sensors and then erecting the camera and 'Red Light Speed Camera Ahead' signs.
Ms Harrison said it's good news if it does slow drivers down, but there needs to be appropriate signage.
"As long as it is a preventative measure aimed at preventing people from doing the wrong thing and reminding them to do the right thing, the community will be happy," she said.
"If it's straight revenue raising I will have some real concerns.
"We should be pushing people to drive safely rather than catching them out inadvertently doing the wrong thing or going a few kilometres over."
Transport for NSW has been contacted for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
