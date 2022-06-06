Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New red light speed camera at Charlestown: MP Jodie Harrison concerned about revenue raising over preventative safety measures

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAUGHT OUT: Transport for NSW is installing a new speed camera travelling westbound on the Pacific Highway. Picture: Google Maps

A NEW red light speed camera at Charlestown has raised the eyebrow of local MP Jodie Harrison.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.