Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Dantia and Beam hold safety academy ahead of e-bikes launch in Lake Macquarie in late June

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 4 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Macquarie has had its first taste of e-bikes in a safety day ahead of the rollout of more than 100 public pay-as-you-go bicycles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.