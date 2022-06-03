Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Infighting and dysfunction plagued the Newcastle Liberal Party's federal election campaign

Sage Swinton
Matthew Kelly
By Sage Swinton, and Matthew Kelly
June 3 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Worst I've seen": Newcastle Liberals at war

The Newcastle Liberal Party starved its federal candidate of much-needed funding during the recent election campaign in an extraordinary display of infighting between local Liberals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.