Convicted paedophile Ted Hall is 'truly evil': victim says

IT all happened in 1974, some 48 years ago.
But the pain and humilitation felt fresh, as if the abuse, collusion and cover-up happened just last week.
The man, then a 15-year-old boy in 1974, another victim of Former St Pius X teacher Edward Smith "Ted" Hall, sat in a witness box and recounted how his life had changed so dramatically after being abused by Hall on a shooting trip in remote bushland.
"It has affected every part of my life and had a profound effect on my family, relationship and career," he said.
After an emotional victim impact statement, the man summed Hall up with two words; "truly evil".
The victim said after he was abused he returned to school where Hall and then St Pius Principal Father Tom Brennan - who the Catholic Church acknowledged in 2018 was a child sex offender - colluded to have him expelled to silence him.
"During the trial I have listened to Hall swear on oath and break that oath several times," the man said. "Blaming me and others... stating that he is innocent of numerous charges he has been convicted of. It is quite apparent he has no remorse, no moral compass, no sense of guilt or shame."
Hall was in April found guilty of two counts of indecently assaulting the then teenager by squeezing his genitals and twisting his nipples after a judge-alone trial in Newcastle District Court.
Hall denied the allegations - and still does - but Judge Ian Bourke, SC, did not accept the "evasive and often rambling answers" Hall gave in a police interview and during his evidence.
"I was left with the impression that the evasive and non-responsive nature of his answers were a deliberate choice or strategy," Judge Bourke said.
Hall was charged with the indecent assaults while serving a maximum 20-year jail term for sexually and indecently assaulting eight former students between 1973 and 1986.
The now 71-year-old made a failed attempt to appeal against the convictions and sentence in the Court of Criminal Appeal last year.
For those offences - described as opportunistic, violent and degrading sexual assaults - Hall was ordered to serve at least 13 years and six months, making him eligible for release in 2032.
He will no doubt have more time tacked on when sentenced for the 1974 indecent assaults.
But that did not happen on Friday. Hall "maintains his innocence" and claims he does not need a psychiatric report into his background, his barrister Terry Healey said. Without the report, crucial for a judge to determine an offender's subjective case and their fate, Hall will have to give evidence next week.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
