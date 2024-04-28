Newcastle Herald
Mackenzie Anderson's mum calls for longer jail terms for domestic violence

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 29 2024 - 5:30am
Mackenzie Anderson's mother Tabitha Acret at the memorial bench unveiled in her honour at Gregson Park in December. Picture by Marina Neil.
The mother of Mackenzie Anderson, the 21-year-old allegedly murdered by her former partner at Mayfield, has called for a review into how domestic violence offences are punished.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

