'It's about a culture change': joining forces for domestic violence awareness

FRONTLINE police that are called to harrowing instances of domestic violence and working to prevent it have joined forces with organisations to bring the problem into the spotlight.
Lake Macquarie police will hold a Domestic Violence Community Awareness Day on Friday, December 1, at the Toronto foreshore.
They've partnered with the Toronto Rotary Club for the event, which will also be attended by support services and the local council, Housing NSW and the Department of Communities and Justice.
"We just need to raise community awareness about violence against women, and thereby change the culture," Lake Macquarie Police District's Acting Commander Darren Beeche said.
He said the day was about letting victims and survivors know there was help out there for them, and bringing the wider community together to talk openly.
He also warned perpetrators that police were watching and took domestic violence, and violence against women, very seriously.
"If people do this behind closed doors, it's not appropriate, it will be found out, and there will be consequences," he said.
Acting Commander Beeche told the Newcastle Herald Lake Macquarie officers saw firsthand the impact of domestic violence and were supportive of the event.
"We spend a great deal of our working life responding, and trying to prevent, domestic violence and we will do anything that we can to reduce it," he said.
People can connect with each other, with services, and learn more about the problem plaguing society, often behind closed doors.
There will also be a free community barbecue.
Anyone is welcome between 12pm and 3pm on Friday, November 1, at the Toronto foreshore at Lake Macquarie.
The NSW Police Force and Rotary announced the partnership statewide as the international '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' started on November 25.
Throughout the 16 days, the public is encouraged to 'Step Out, Speak Out and Walk against Domestic Violence' with their family, friends, and workmates.
The formal partnership between Rotary and police will see the organisations work together at a grassroots level to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
Under the initiative, every police area command and district will team up with their local Rotary to develop campaigns and activities around local domestic and family violence issues.
Earlier this month, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon made her annual speech to memorialise the names of women killed by acts of violence.
On Monday, she rose in parliament to add another six women.
"We have a national crisis when it comes to violence against women in Australia," Ms Claydon said.
Ms Claydon said there must be a fundamental shift in the country's treatment of women, as she moved a motion calling for the elimination of violence against women.
