Man pleads not guilty to murder of Mackenzie Anderson at Mayfield

The man accused of the brutal stabbing murder of Mackenzie Anderson in an alleged domestic violence attack at Mayfield will face a trial after he pleaded not guilty.
Tyrone Thompson denied murdering the young mother - his former partner - when he faced Newcastle Local Court via video-link from jail on Wednesday morning.
Ms Anderson was stabbed to death at a Crebert Street unit on the night of March 25, 2022.
Mr Thompson was arrested at the scene and charged.
On Wednesday, he also pleaded not guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order at Berkeley Vale and Mayfield on March 24 and 25, 2022.
Police found Ms Anderson lying outside the Mayfield unit with significant injuries following the alleged attack.
Paramedics and police tried to save her, but she died at the scene.
Her young son, then aged one, was at the premises at the time.
Magistrate Janine Lacy on Wednesday adjourned the matter to the Supreme Court in Sydney on April 5, where Mr Thompson will be arraigned.
