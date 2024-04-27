Police appeal to public to help find missing 12-year-old girl

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Newcastle.
Kayleigh McCauley, aged 12, was last seen on Church Street, Newcastle, at about 11.40am, on Saturday, April 27.
When she was unable to be located or contacted, she was reported missing to officers attached to Newcastle City Police District who commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Kayleigh is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 150cm tall, of thin build with brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing a black and grey jumper, a black top, a white skirt, black and white shoes and carrying a black bum bag.
She is believed to be in the Newcastle area.
Anyone with information in relation to Kayleigh's whereabout is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
