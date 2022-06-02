Newcastle Herald
Another NRL club enters the race to sign Knights target Jack Hetherington

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 2 2022 - 10:28am, first published 9:00am
THE Knights face stiff competition to sign Canterbury firebrand Jack Hetherington after Canberra Raiders confirmed they were interested in recruiting him as a replacement for Newcastle-bound forward Adam Elliott.

