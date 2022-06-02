By his own count, Jordan Noble has played "every position on the field" in his time at the Macquarie Scorpions.
Once a halfback who did a preseason with the Knights' NSW Cup squad, he has spent time at hooker, been a bench utility filling in just about anywhere and is now at home in the back-row.
The 27-year-old, a Macquarie junior who made his first-grade debut in 2015 - the year the Scorpions made the first of three consecutive grand finals - clocked up his 100th game on Saturday.
It was a milestone match that went well celebrated after Macquarie handed Maitland their first defeat in more than a year with a gritty 21-20 victory at home.
"Obviously getting 100 games at any club in first grade is a pretty good feat, but to be able to get it for the one club, and my junior club as well, is pretty awesome," Noble said this week.
"And on my 100th game to beat Maitland, who hadn't lost in a year or whatever it was, it was huge. It made it all the more special."
Noble debuted late in the 2015 season and despite spending some time in reserve grade, he played in all three grand finals Macquarie made through 2015-17.
It was quite the entry into first-grade for the Fennell Bay product, jumping straight into the club's dominant period that culminated in their 24-6 grand final win over Wests in 2017, a victory that broke a 26-year premiership drought.
"A lot of people can't say they've played in a grand final, let alone three of them," Noble said.
"I was pretty lucky.
"Being in a successful team for three years straight, it was awesome and a bit of a surprise. I don't think I ever backed myself as much as the coaches did, but they saw something I suppose."
Almost five years on from the 2017 triumph, Noble - a carpenter now residing in Merewether - believes Macquarie are building themselves into an even better force than in 2015-17.
"It's a younger side, but everyone is super keen to train, super keen to play and everyone is on the same page," he said.
"No discredit to my old teammates, but this side seems like it's gelled really well and I think we can do really well this year. Beating Maitland proves we're up there with the best of them."
Macquarie coach Steve Kidd loves Noble's versatility, but reckons his hard-hitting defence goes unheralded.
"He's a great fella, great trainer - no nonsense," Kidd said. "He plays whatever position you need him to play and is just an easy bloke to coach. A real team-man who will do whatever needs to be done.
"He's only little but I think blokes are starting to work out not to run at him because he really does tear in.
"He plays well above his weight."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
