Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Take a bow: James Taylor's swan song tour hits the right notes

LR
By Lisa Rockman
April 27 2024 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, April 27, 2024.

A few weeks ago James Taylor told me, in an interview for the Newcastle Herald, that if he was meant to do anything in this life, it was to perform live.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.