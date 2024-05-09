Wait over as Caitlan Johnston returns for NSW in historic Origin series

It has been almost two years since Caitlan Johnston burst onto the State of Origin scene with a barnstorming debut in a Sky Blues' victory over Queensland.
The powerhouse Newcastle Knights prop, who is headed to Cronulla on a three-year deal next year, then faced "a hard watch" while sidelined injured last year as the Maroons took home the shield in a two-match exchange.
This year, the Belmont 23-year-old is back and determined to help NSW seal an Origin victory across an historic three-match women's series, which kicks off in Brisbane on May 16 before games in Newcastle (June 6) and Townsville (June 27).
"It was one game but it was an awesome atmosphere, my first time playing in a Blues jersey, and I loved it," Johnston said.
"That set a platform for myself and I was pretty successful throughout the year after that as well.
"Last year was a nail-biter. It was a bit a devastating that we won that second game and didn't get to take the shield home, so there's a bit of redemption this year that we want to bring that shield back to NSW.
"[A three-match series] is a long time coming for us girls and I believe we're more than ready to take it on. It will really showcase the women's game."
Johnston and Knights teammates Olivia Higgins and Yasmin Clydsdale were named on Wednesday in a 20-player NSW squad for Origin I.
After making her Origin debut in June 2022, Johnston helped steer the Knights to a maiden NRLW premiership and earned a Jillaroos call-up.
Johnston was key again as Newcastle defended their NRLW crown last year and hopes to lead the club to a threepeat before joining the Sharks.
"It's obviously a tough pill to swallow leaving home but I've got to start doing what's best for myself at this point, and heading to Cronulla is something I'm looking forward to," Johnston said.
"It's a new challenge for myself, nothing to say that Knights have done anything wrong. They've obviously been amazing through everything.
"I've won two premierships ... There's nothing to say our team can't back it up and win a threepeat.
"I'm definitely excited to see all of the girls back in training in the next couple of weeks and get some footy back on the park and hopefully we can bring that trophy back up the M1 to home."
