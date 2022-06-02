Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis hopes to have hard-working and experienced midfielder Keely Gawthrop back in action this month.
Gawthrop has proven pivotal to Olympic's success in their two seasons of Northern NSW Football's women's premier league but has been sidelined since pre-season with a broken ankle.
"She's doing really well in training," DeVitis told the Newcastle Herald last week.
"She's done two weeks of training now. She gets another X-ray in a couple of weeks and if that comes back clear then she can play.
"So she's probably two more weeks away but she's killing it at training."
The return of Jets striker Jemma House in Olympic's past two outings has coincided with back-to-back wins, including a 4-2 victory over league leaders Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Saturday night.
**The loss was only the second of the season for the Panthers, whose other defeat was against their round-11 opponents Broadmeadow.
The two sides meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Magic Park on Sunday afternoon. Both have 19 points with Warners Bay in first place and Magic second on goal difference.
Broadmeadow, who have played one less game than the Panthers, have dropped points in their past two outings but were 3-2 winners over Warners Bay in round four.
**Magic have signed midfielder and former Junior Matildas player Molly Arens.
The Mid North Coast product plays for Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the United States college system and is back in Australia for nine weeks.
