NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas remains hopeful of retaining star midfielder Daniel Penha but has a contingency plan if the brilliant Brazilian departs.
Penha's loan deal in Newcastle expires at the end of the month and the 24-year-old has been linked to Sydney on a contract worth $700,000 a season.
In a wide-ranging interview, Papas said the Jets were "trying everything possible" to re-sign Penha, who provided a league-high 11 assists to go with four goals last season.
However, the coach is also exploring other options.
"Ideally, Daniel plays for the Jets," Papas said. "If we can't hold on to him it will be because of finances - it will be nothing else.
"We are still hopeful, but I have to have a back-up plan. I have a plan-A, plan-B and plan-C. There has been a lot of work done in the background.
"Everyone talks about Daniel now. Twelve months ago he was playing with the bottom team in the second division in Brazil and I doubt any club would have taken a punt on him.
"I back the way we have gone about recruiting ... we look outside the box but I think we have shown we can be successful at it."
Midfielders Kosta Grozos and Mo Al-Taay have inked one-year extensions at the Jets
Wellington duo Jaushua Sotirio and James McGarry are yet to be confirmed but will add to the Jets stocks out wide.
Sotirio scored six goals last campaign, including one against the Jets, and troubled defences with his pace.
McGarry, 24, is a New Zealand international, spent two years in Holland at Willem II before returning to the Phoenix and played off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Western United in the A-League play-off.
Reno Piscopo, who starred for the A-League All Stars against Barcelona, has also been linked to the club.
Papas said talks were advanced with a number of players and anticipated that 95 per cent of the roster would be on deck for the start of pre-season on July 8.
"Twelve months down the line, it is a lot easier to convince players to be part of the Newcastle Jets," Papas said. "Last year it was a hard sell. I'm excited about who is coming in and I'm excited about who is remaining."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
