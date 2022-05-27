Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

Soccer: Jets support Kantarovski's quest for miracle A-League return

By James Gardiner
May 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURY: Ben Kantarovski.

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas has "left the door open" for Ben Kantarovski and hopes the luckless midfielder can reignite his career despite having not played a game in two seasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.