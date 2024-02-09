Jets coach gives his thoughts on tirade launched by Wanderers mentor at A-League officials

COACH Rob Stanton is confident the Newcastle Jet have the muscle and the mentality for whatever Western Sydney produce in a likely hostile environment at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
Wanderers coach Marko Rudan launched a tirade at referee Adam Kersey in which he questioned the integrity of the experienced match official after a controversial, last minute 4-3 loss to Macarthur last round.
At boiling point, the coach declared there was a stigma surrounding Wanderers and that he was "sick and tired of decisions going against us".
Rudan double downed with a broadside at referees' boss Nathan Magill and A-League commissioner Nick Garcia on Wednesday.
He was issued a show-cause notice for the initial meltdown, which could result in a fine or suspension, and has until August 14 to respond.
In the meantime, it is play on for the coach.
Wanderers will be without suspended duo Aidan Simmons, who had an appeal dismissed, and Thomas Beadling on Sunday.
Rudan will, no doubt, adopt a siege mentality and have his players - and the crowd at CommBank Stadium - fired up for Sunday.
"It is normal to go there and experience that," Stanton said. "It is the same at Melbourne Victory and Sydney. The boys will be ready to go. Whatever is thrown their way is another test and challenge for the players. Whether it is hostile, whether someone is against us or not against us, I am not too worried. I can't control what referees or anyone else does.
"The only think I can control is how I prepare the players. Make sure they are ready to go on match day. Make sure they have enough information. Make sure they are ready to make big decisions in key moments. Make sure they are hungry and determined to win. That's it. I want my players to own the game and own the moment."
Stanton "understands" Rudan's frustration but did not support his comments.
"It is easy to see [in a game] where you can feel hard done by," Stanton said. "I was at that game and there was some merit in what he was saying in terms of some decision making. I can understand the comments. It is maybe how you say the comments.
"The problem for me is that there are too many people making decisions. Not the person who should be controlling the game always, the referee. I think we should hand him total responsibility to make decisions. When you have multiple cameras and there were some things clearly missed, I can see why Marko was fired up and pretty upset. I have felt that way at times myself. I have chosen my words a bit more carefully so I don't get into trouble.
"I just want the best for the game, which means we need to build and develop the best people - whether it's officials, players, staff ... anyone involved in the game. We need to build people up to a level where we reduce things that result in controversy. It is not easy because it's human error."
The Jets gave up a 2-0 lead at half-time to draw 2-all with Wanderers in their first encounter at McDonald Jones Stadium in round three.
"If I look at us from then to now, I think we are a vastly better team," Stanton said. "We have learnt a lot in that period."
That early game showed what we could do. It also showed where we need to get better. We have put a lot of work into that. Physically, technically, tactically and even mentally, I think we are in a better space."
