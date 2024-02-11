The Lowedown: Jets need to start producing their own talent

It's that time of year again - the we are almost there, we can beat anyone, we can make the six ... and so on.
We have heard that ad nauseam in previous seasons, along with seeing a brand of football never displayed before in Newcastle in recent editions.
Me, well I'm quite happy with the efforts of the playing group, and the coaching staff to this point.
Could have been a few points better, might have been a few points worse, but the group is round about where I thought they would be.
And I also understand the desire to look positively at as many aspects as possible, particularly when you are trying to attract new owners, but when it's produced every season in recent memory the public, and grizzly old columnists are entitled to think 'here we go again'.
If we ignore things, and let me quote Dr Phil here, "You can't change it, if you don't acknowledge it", then we are on a road to the usual, and sadly, looming extinction.
The Jets desperately need to add some quality and experience.
"But we can't afford to, Lowey", you say, and I am familiar with that assessment. It has largely plagued almost every squad assembled.
However, I say we can't afford not to.
How to do that without the cash required?
It starts with the production of local players. The record of the Jets' much-vaunted academy in the past decade or so has been abysmal, and that's being kind.
Angus Thurgate and Archie Goodwin may have spent their formative years there, and emerged to become A-League players and junior Australian representatives, but if after 10 years you are hanging your hat on that you have a problem.
Down the road the Central Coast Mariners' production line seems OK, and quite a number of the players in their squads come from the Newcastle area. Why? Identification, encouragement, treatment, organisation of programs? It's certainly not a question of money at that age, surely .
In Friday's Herald James Gardiner, when reporting the two-year contract extension of Thomas Aquilina, noted that negotiations were continuing with young players including Mark Natta, Clayton Taylor, Nathan Grimaldi, Kosta Grozos and Lucas Mauragis.
Common denominator? None come from Newcastle! Give yourself a bonus point.
That is not a knock on those individuals, but we have no one in the district who can compete with them, or those below them in the pecking order?
If the perceived, say bottom five in your roster were local products, perhaps you could save $100,000 to $150,000 in additional fees for relocation? Spend that further up your roster and get a very good player, instead of a handy one. It's a start and would encourage the local youth, and perhaps help with community engagement.
At the academy there is a chance to change things up in the near future, or continue with the same non-productive, insular programs that have been rule of law for a decade.
Meanwhile, I hope the Jets can get the 17 to 21 points from five less games to make the top six than it has taken them to garner the 17 points so far accrued, starting on Sunday at the Wanderers.
They can certainly beat any team in the league. The problem is, so can many others.
Melbourne Victory sit undefeated with nine draws in 16 games in the top three, and the Mariners, who lost their first four games, now sit second after 15 or 16 games.
There is no one unplayable in this league, but the Jets have a larger hill than it looks to climb into play-off contention.
