Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Comment

Sporting Declaration: It's time to stick up for soccer referees

By Robert Dillon
February 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Rudan confronts the referee after Western Sydney's loss last week to Macarthur. Picture Getty Images
Mark Rudan confronts the referee after Western Sydney's loss last week to Macarthur. Picture Getty Images

At a time when A-League soccer officials might feel entitled to believe they already have enough to worry about, the last thing they needed was a bizarre own goal from Marko Rudan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.