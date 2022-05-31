CHYRA Evans is aiming high. And with good reason.
In the past week, the 18-year-old Newcastle Falcons power forward helped steer the Emerging Opals to an upset win over Olympic silver medalist Japan and went shot for shot with Lauren Jackson, the greatest player Australia has ever produced.
On Tuesday night, she was in the stands to watch the Opals take on Japan at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
And if all goes to plan, Evans hopes to add to Newcastle's production line of Opals, headed by Suzy Batkovic, Jenni Screen and the recently retired Katie Ebzery.
"The ultimate goal is the Opals," Evans told the Newcastle Herald at a coaching clinic with the national team at Wallsend South Public School.
"I got a little glimpse of it with the Emerging Opals last week. To play against the second best team in the world was pretty surreal. I have played international basketball, but I haven't played it at women's level. It is completely different. They are quick and shoot the ball so well. You have to come prepared and be engaged the whole time. The physicality and just how smart players are is what I learnt most."
Evans graduated from the Australian Centre of Excellence (formerly the AIS) last year and was a part of the Australian Gems side which collected a silver medal at the under-19 World Championships.
She spent the WNBL season with the Sydney Flames and has been dominating for the Falcons in the NBL 1 East competition, averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds a game.
This month she heads to the US to begin a college scholarship at NCAA powerhouse the University of Michigan.
"There were a bunch of other schools that I was talking to," Evans said. "When you are going through the college recruiting process, there are a lot of schools who tell you what you what you want to hear. You are not looking for that. Michigan were so real with me during the recruiting process.
"They just had a girl, Naz Hillmon, who has been drafted to WNBA. They have a good record at producing talent.They have just been to the elite eight [in the national championships] . It's a good school, good program. I'm looking forward to getting over there.
"Representing my country and trying to crack the WNBA is the ultimate goal. I want to expand my game, become more versatile, keep working on my shot, keep working on my inside game. In the international game, you need to be fit, you need to be quick.
"It is all about hard work. Nothing comes easy. I am just excited to get over there and see what it is all about."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
