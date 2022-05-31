Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Rene Ferguson joins Taylor Regan for Charlestown Azzurri's run at NPL title

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON DECK: Rene Ferguson is returning to training this week at Charlestown Azzurri, who will also have Taylor Regan in their squad late this month. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Charlestown Azzurri have received a double boost to their unbeaten Northern NSW NPL campaign with 2020 Graham Jennings medallist Rene Ferguson to return along with Jets defender Taylor Regan in the next window for roster changes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.