Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

State of Origin: Jacob Saifiti's NSW Blues call-up eases the pain for injured twin brother Daniel

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANCES: Tyson Frizell and Jacob Saifiti in NSW camp at Coogee on Monday. Picture: Getty

DESPITE his disappointment after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for much of the State of Origin series, Daniel Saifiti was overjoyed after learning that his twin brother Jacob had been added to the NSW squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.