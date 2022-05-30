DESPITE his disappointment after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for much of the State of Origin series, Daniel Saifiti was overjoyed after learning that his twin brother Jacob had been added to the NSW squad.
In one of multiple NSW selection twists, Newcastle prop Jacob Saifiti went from having some downtime this week to preparing to make a potential Origin debut after being named in a 22-man Blues squad ahead of the series opener next week.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald at the Blues' base in Coogee on Monday, Saifiti admitted he was shocked to have been chosen.
The 26-year-old, who has made 110 NRL appearances, learned of his selection while waiting for his bags at Newcastle Airport on Sunday.
Having returned from the Knights' 24-16 win over the Warriors in Redcliffe, he was told of his call-up while his brother waited on the other side of the arrivals hall.
Daniel, who has already played in seven Origins, had been tipped to be picked again until he suffered a knee injury in Saturday's game.
So before a call to his partner and parents, Saifiti shared the news with his brother, who is expected to be out for at least a month.
"He couldn't get the smile off his face, he was just so happy for me," Saifiti said.
"He's been messaging non-stop, I've been messaging him too asking for advice.
"He's just said: 'Relax, be yourself and just soak it all up because it will go quick'."
Newcastle back-rower Tyson Frizell was also named in the squad, but he was revised to 19th man on Monday.
It means he and Saifiti, who is the 20th player on the list, are unlikely to play at Stadium Australia unless there is an injury or illness.
Regardless, Saifiti is relishing being in the NSW camp after his shock selection.
"I was more surprised than anyone else," he said.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity.
"It means the world to me."
Asked if he had any inkling that he was going to be picked, even after brother Daniel got injured, Safiti said "no way".
"I had no idea, I was already planning my week off," The Entrance Tigers junior said.
"My partner has just had surgery, so ... we were just going to go back to the Central Coast for the week.
"I had no inkling whatsoever.
"It didn't even cross my mind that I was going to be in here, so it's been a good surprise."
Saifiti admitted his form had largely reflected that of his club side this season and he had at times been below his best.
He felt his season last year, which resulted in him winning Newcastle's player of the year award, was a factor in his selection.
"Obviously they see something that I haven't been seeing, I haven't been playing the best - us as a team and me individually," Saifiti said.
"Not that I feel like I don't deserve it, but after the footy I've been playing ... for them to show some faith and pick me is unreal.
"I had the best year of my career last year so I think it is off the back of last year for sure."
As for Daniel, Saifiti said it was disappointing to see his brother ruled out with injury.
"I was filthy for him, obviously bad timing," he said.
"I feel for him, but he will be all right and come back bigger and stronger."
Tyson Frizell was just happy to be back in the Blues fold after missing the entire 2021 series due to an ankle injury.
Prior to that he had made 14 consecutive Origin appearances, helping NSW to back-to-back series victories in 2018-19.
Now 30, Frizell had pondered whether the year out would impact his chances.
"You always have a little bit of that doubt, but it's something that you can't control," the 206-game NRL veteran said.
"You can control the way you play on the field and if the opportunity comes again, you're going to take it with both hands.
"The boys played really well last series and there was a lot of quality players up for selection."
Frizell, who has been one of Newcastle's best this season, only said last week he found it hard to put his hand up for selection given his club side's results this year.
But on Monday, the powerhouse forward said he always held out hope of earning a recall.
"I thought I was doing my job as best as I could for the team," he said.
"It's always in the back of your mind that you want to be a part of it.
"But like I said, my first intentions are always to play well for the Knights.
"I'm glad I'm back."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
