A FREE flu jab will be available to all NSW residents in a bid to help combat a bumper flu season.
Hunter GPs and pharmacies are preparing for a sharp rise in demand for the flu shot after the NSW Government announced it would fund influenza vaccinations in a month-long blitz from June 1.
NSW Health has also permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged from five years old and above - reduced from 10 years - to make it easier for families to be vaccinated together.
It comes after a steep climb in cases in NSW - with 1,140 cases of respiratory illnesses notified across the state this week, compared with 766 in the week prior.
Brady Haskell, of healthSAVE Chemist at Charlestown, said they were already seeing a big rise in flu cases after two years of very little influenza circulating.
"Anecdotally we're already seeing and hearing a lot more about the flu this season - not just a cold but 'in-bed-for-two-weeks' flu," he said. "Ever since the relaxation of restrictions, we have always been of the opinion that this is going to be a big flu season, and because of that we have made sure we've maintained a healthy supply of flu vaccinations to do what we can to help the healthcare system cope."
He encouraged people to roll up their sleeves - not just to protect themselves from influenza, but others too.
In Hunter New England, there have been more than 1,160 cases of influenza to date.
In the week ending May 21, there were 8,296 cases of COVID-19, in addition to 383 new flu cases.
"I don't get the flu shot for myself, I get it for my family, my kids, my colleagues and for the people we look after," Mr Haskell said.
"We are already seeing it being a more severe season than previous years.
"We need to do this - whether it's the flu shot or whether it's the COVID shot - to help protect people who are at high risk."
NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant "strongly" urged everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot "as soon as possible" to protect themselves and their loved ones from the easily-spread and potentially deadly flu virus.
"This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years," Dr Chant said. "If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in.
"We also recommend a COVID-19 winter booster if you are eligible, as both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time."
Dr Chant advised people to stay home if they were sick, and wash their hands diligently.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
