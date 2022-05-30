Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Health

Free flu jabs as Dr Kerry Chant urges NSW residents to get flu vaccine, healthSAVE Chemist's Brady Haskell says they are already seeing big rise in influenza cases

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
May 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free jabs: Brady Haskell, of healthSAVE Chemist at Charlestown, said they were prepared for the winter flu season ahead of the NSW government's month long flu vaccine blitz. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A FREE flu jab will be available to all NSW residents in a bid to help combat a bumper flu season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.