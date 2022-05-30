The Barrington Tops' first dusting of 2022 could be on its way, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a chance of snow this week.
It comes as a cold snap blusters across the region ahead of the start of winter on Wednesday.
Top temperatures of nine, five and three degrees are forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Barrington Tops, with the mercury expected to drop as low as minus two on Thursday.
The weather bureau says there is a chance of showers and possible snow on Monday and Tuesday.
Police are warning people to keep safety in mind amid the possible snow and strong winds predicted for the area in the coming days.
Access to Barrington Tops is closed from Gloucester due to an unstable section of road, which was damaged during heavy rain early last year.
Police may close roads at any time to ensure visitor safety.
"While access to the Barrington Tops from Scone is currently available, the unsealed road section is steep, narrow and winding, and ice and snow can make driving here extremely dangerous, even for 4WDs," Chief Inspector Guy Guiana said.
"The road is not designed for large amounts of traffic, even at the best of times.
"With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area.
"During extreme weather, the status of roads on Barrington Tops can change at short notice, including during your visit. This could prevent access to or from snow covered areas and visitors may either have to turn back after long periods of travel, or even become stuck in sub-zero temperatures.
"Mobile phone reception on Barrington Tops is very limited so always check road closures and conditions before you leave Scone."
Chief Inspector Guiana said it was vital that visitors were prepared for rapidly changing extreme weather.
"If you get stuck or are involved in an accident, help may be several hours away," he said.
"Always pack additional warm clothing and extra food and water and tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back."
