WINTER is coming.
And, as the week kicks off with frosty strong winds, biting temperatures and some wet weather - the public wouldn't be blamed for thinking it's already here.
Advertisement
New Lambton baby Amelia Harvey's parents Samantha and Nick had the right idea, having the six-month-old's woolies ready for the beginning of her first winter.
Dangerously strong winds are forecast for Monday and Tuesday and the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is preparing for an increase in calls for assistance from the public with gusty conditions possibly bringing down trees after a spate of wet weather has saturated the ground.
The SES assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan warned the community about the dangers the strong winds could bring.
"Strong winds can result in trees falling, particularly within locations that have experienced a lot of rainfall recently," she said.
"Our volunteers are trained and ready to assist the community, but we are urging the community to be prepared by taking some time at the weekend to work in their garden.
"Take the time to trim trees, clean out gutters and tie down loose items.
"For Monday and Tuesday, take your time travelling to work, school and study. Plan extra travel time, take your time and be mindful of the conditions."
Rainfall is expected in the afternoon and evening on Monday, ahead of a cold front strengthening from the north of Newcastle with winds of up to 50 to 60 kilometres.
IN THE NEWS:
The temperature will range from a minimum of five to eight degrees through to a top of 17 to 19 degrees, but Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Neale Fraser said the wind chill will make it feel more like 10.
"When the rain comes through it will feel even colder," he said.
"Tuesday will bring north-westerly winds down the Hunter Valley.
"It will feel much colder in the single digits with wind-chill, easing up on Wednesday as it feels drier with clearer skies."
There's a gale force warning out for coastal waters, with a good chance of snow at Barrington Tops on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A severe weather warning was put out on Sunday for much of the state, including the Upper Hunter and Hunter regions.
Mr Fraser said rainfall is likely to be above average in winter, with the possibility it could weaken in June.
Advertisement
The SES has urged the public to take precautions ahead of the weather.
Strong winds can pick up even large items like outdoor furniture and trampolines and the SES advises securing objects that could be swept up.
Residents can check traffic conditions on LiveTraffic, and can call the SES for help in an emergency on 132 500.
In life-threatening situations call Triple Zero.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.