Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

More foster carers needed for Hunter Aboriginal children, Muloobinba Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Petrice Manton says

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff-based Muloobinba Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Petrice Manton.

MORE Hunter foster carers are urgently needed to support Indigenous children who have been removed from their families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.