Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men charged over alleged brawl in street at Newcastle West

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two men charged over alleged brawl in street at Newcastle West

A man remains in custody and another has been released on bail after they were charged over an alleged brawl in Newcastle West at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.