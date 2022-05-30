Two men charged over alleged brawl in street at Newcastle West

A man remains in custody and another has been released on bail after they were charged over an alleged brawl in Newcastle West at the weekend.
Police said the occupants of a station wagon were arguing with a group of people who were standing at the intersection of Hunter and Steel streets about 3.30am on Sunday before the vehicle left the scene.
But a fight allegedly broke out after the station wagon returned a short time later and two men got out of the car.
During the altercation, a man was allegedly hit on the head with a bottle and punched while another was allegedly pushed into a wall, police said.
An 18-year-old man was treated at the scene for cuts to his face.
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested two men - 33-year-old Stephen McGuiness and a 26-year-old - a short time later.
Mr McGuiness was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.
He did not apply for bail when he faced Newcastle Local Court on Monday. He is due to appear before a magistrate again on June 16.
The 26-year-old was charged with affray and was granted conditional bail. He will face Newcastle Local Court on June 23.
