Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Health

COVID and influenza hit Hunter hospitals as Dr David Durrheim urges vaccination and face masks going into busy winter flu season

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:34am, first published May 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big winter ahead: Dr David Durrheim has warned that influenza and COVID-19 are co-circulating, and is urging people to be vaccinated for both. Picture: Simone De Peak

A VIRUS laden winter lies ahead, with COVID-19 and influenza "co-circulating" to put additional pressure on the Hunter's hospital emergency departments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.