The mind of Daniel Johns is a complex and creative wonderland that few have had an insight into.
Until now.
The Silverchair frontman turned solo artist recently turned his talents to film and is soon releasing What If The Future Never Happened?, a genre-bending, semi-autobiographical featurette that puts reality and fantasy in a hyper-speed spin cycle.
It's 1994, mere months before a teenage rockstar called Daniel Johns (played by Rasmus King) would conquer the global music world in ways never-before-seen. On this ordinary day in regional Australia, while escaping the routine torment of three local bullies (led by newcomer Lockie Ranson), a chance interaction with a mysterious figure from the future will change Daniel's Tomorrow forever.
The Newcastle musician's chart-topping solo album FutureNever provides the soundtrack to What If The Future Never Happened?, interspersed with orchestral reinterpretations of the Grammy, Emmy, ARIA and APRA winning composer's Silverchair classics.
FutureNever has spent more time in the top 10 this year than any other Australian album.
"The FutureNever era for me is about defying convention and making ambitious art across all mediums," Johns said.
"What If The Future Never Happened? is a grunge, sci-fi short adventure inspired by the pop culture I was immersed in before a curious case of child stardom.
"It's at once the most honest and most fantastical thing I've ever done. I can't wait for people to see it, but until then I hope the trailer gets people excited - it's a hell of a trip."
After changing the podcast game with his Spotify original Who Is Daniel Johns?, What If The Future Never Happened? is another bold and ambitious statement by Johns.
The featurette blurs the line between film and music video, shatters the boundary between biopic and sci-fi fantasy and further cements Johns as a pioneering creator making art that defies convention and boundaries.
