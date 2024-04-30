Jaffas stay perfect, and why West Wallsend aren't losing points for ref abuse

Lambton Jaffas overcame late drama off the pitch on Saturday, then torrential conditions on Tuesday night to keep their NPL premiership defence perfect.
Jaffas held out Valentine 3-2 at Edden Oval on Saturday but they had to do it without Ben Hay after he left the pitch in the 90th minute to be with his mother, who had a medical episode at the ground. Lambton had made all their substitutions, leaving them with 10 men in stoppage time, but they kept the score unchanged.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said Hay's mother recovered and he was right to play Maitland in a catch-up game at Cooks Square Park on Tuesday night, which the team went on to win 5-0.
Relentless rain fell throughout the match, which the Jaffas won early in the second half with three quick-fire goals.
Bailey Newton finished a one-on-one chance in the 48th minute after a slip-up in the Maitland defence, Riley McNaughton scored off a free kick on 50 minutes and Kale Bradbery converted a penalty on the follow up in the 55th.
Matthew Cahill buried his dot-shot in the 64th minute and Hay came off the bench to score in the 87th.
The win took Jaffas to nine wins from nine games to start the season.
Meanwhile, Cahill made his debut for Jaffas on Saturday after his recovery from spinal fusion surgery following a mountain bike accident in pre-season.
"He was a bit rusty in front of goal but his movements and runs were really good," Tanchevski said.
"His speed is excellent so he's a different threat to what we've had there."
** West Wallsend avoided a points deduction despite becoming the first top-grade premier competitions side to rack up two match official abuse suspensions this year.
Kaleb and Bailey Cox were given six-game bans for incidents at the Northern League One team's round seven draw with Toronto. Kaleb lost an appeal against his ban for "using offensive language", while Bailey copped his for "entering the field to confront a match official".
Under new rules, offences against match officials bring a suspended three-point deduction for the given team. A second breach brings another penalty and activates the first, creating a six-point loss.
However, NNSW Football said since only three points can be won in any game, the penalty is also no more than three points in a match. Only a suspended three-point deduction was incurred for the same-game breaches.
** Kearsley's Old Koalas Day will be part of Weston's home match with Lakes on Sunday. The catch-up starts at Weston Workers Club at 12.30pm then moves next door for the 2.30pm game.
