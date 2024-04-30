Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jaffas stay perfect, and why West Wallsend aren't losing points for ref abuse

By Craig Kerry
May 1 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hay, right.
Ben Hay, right.

Lambton Jaffas overcame late drama off the pitch on Saturday, then torrential conditions on Tuesday night to keep their NPL premiership defence perfect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.