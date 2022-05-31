Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Maley stars on debut as Opals lose thriller to Japan in Newcastle

By James Gardiner
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
HUSTLE: Anelli Maley drags in a loose ball during the Opals loss to Japan on Tuesday night. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HIGH-octane forward Anneli Maley made an eye-catching international debut but it wasn't enough to lead the Opals to a series win against Japan, going down 69-67 in the decider at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Tuesday night.

