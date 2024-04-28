Daniel Scott's postcard from Singapore: more fun than ever

After a superb dinner at the Four Seasons' award-winning Cantonese restaurant Jian-Nan Chun, on my first night, I follow up the next morning with a Michelin-starred hawker stall tour (monsterday tours.com). It's the first time I have had laksa - a spicy combination of Chinese, Malay and Indian culinary influences - for breakfast and is just one delicious dish we try that exhibit Singapore's multicultural riches. All served in clean - health inspectors do spot checks and customers are fined for not clearing the table - hawker centres, often at the foot of government apartment blocks, and informed by knowledgeable commentary from guide Linda Gouw.