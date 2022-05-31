Broadmeadow Magic bring in experienced goalkeeper

Leaders Broadmeadow have snared experienced goalkeeper Ben McNamara to fill the void left by Nate Cavaliere.
A former Jets youth keeper who won a state league grand final with Lake Macquarie in 2006, McNamara is back in the region after a decade playing in the UK.
Now 33, McNamara played with Harlow Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Braintree Town, Concord Rangers, Hendon, Northampton Town, Banbury, Evesham and Nuneaton Town.
Magic coach Damian Zane, who was a clubmate of McNamara's at Edgeworth, recruited him after Zac Bowling went down with an ankle injury and Cavaliere (broken finger) was ruled out for the season.
"I got wind he was coming back but at that stage Bowlo was doing well and we weren't sure about Nate," Zane said. "Now Nate is out and Bowlo is injured, it was a no-brainer.
"He's been keeping himself fit and has been training with his brother at the Suns. We can bring him in for some of the [Australia] Cup games now and it's also what he can bring off the park."
McNamara will join the Magic NPL roster in the June 28-30 window for changes.
Jack Pandel will remain in goals for Broadmeadow's second-half clash with Weston on Wednesday (7pm) at Magic Park. The round eight game, halted in the 46th minute because of an injury to Bears keeper Stuart Plant, will resume with Magic ahead 1-0. Zane said Bowling was the only player from that line-up unavailable for Wednesday night.
Jacob Dowse, Ryan Ensor, Jarred Baker, Jayden Stewardson and Oscar Ward, who was on debut, scored in Broadmeadow's 5-0 win over Lakes on Sunday.
They back up against Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Adamstown host Jaffas and Valentine welcome Olympic in other catch-up games on Wednesday night.
