Newcastle Jets dig deep to deliver a miracle in ALW semi-final

ON paper it shapes as Mission: Impossible, but Newcastle Jets coach Ryan Campbell says his team aren't going to Melbourne to simply roll over in the second leg of their A-League Women semi-final series on Sunday.
The Jets suffered a 3-0 loss against Melbourne City in Maitland last weekend, leaving them in need of a remarkable comeback at AAMI Park if they hope to qualify for their first-ever grand final.
But stranger things have happened.
Occasionally.
In 2005, for instance, Liverpool trailed AC Milan 3-0 in the European Champions League final, only for skipper Steven Gerrard to inspire a famous fightback that delivered three second-half goals and enabled his team to clinch the trophy after a penalty shoot-out.
"People will say we've had a great season, but we're not going to throw the towel in and say we're happy to make the semi-finals," Campbell said.
"We want to give it our best shot. We're definitely going there with the mindset of not rolling over and letting them walk into the grand final."
Campbell said Newcastle would not "come out all guns blazing" but realised they would have to play positively from the outset.
"Our mindset will be to go out and give it a red-hot go," he said. "We've shown all year that we can score goals, although at times we haven't defended that well.
"If we can get an early goal, hopefully we can put some pressure on them. We've just got to chip away at the result, but we also know that we can't wait until the 60th minute and still be chasing three goals."
Campbell is weighing up promoting striker Melina Ayres from the bench to the starting line-up.
In the other semi-final, Sydney FC hold a 1-0 lead against Central Coast.
