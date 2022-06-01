Newcastle Herald
Golf: Blake Windred chasing Saudi cash after accepting invite to LIV series

By James Gardiner
June 1 2022 - 8:00pm
OPPORTUNITY: Blake Windred. Picture: David Tease

CHARLESTOWN young gun Blake Windred is in line to pocket a million dollars and will tee up alongside some of the world's best after accepting an invite to play in the Greg Norman-run LIV Golf Invitational Series.

