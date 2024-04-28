NNSW NPL: Bailey Wells red-carded as Broadmeadow caught by Charlestown

Lambton went 2-0 up early courtesy of Bailey Newton (9th minute) and Kale Bradbery (23rd minute) before Valentine's Tyrell Paulson (27th minute) reduced the margin. James Oates (36th minute) put the Jaffas in front 3-1 at the break. Valentine's Nicholas Martinelli (86th minute) found the back of the net in the closing stages.

