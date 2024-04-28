NNSW NPL: Bailey Wells red-carded as Broadmeadow caught by Charlestown

BAILEY Wells' return from a trial with A-League club Brisbane Roar was met with a red card late in Broadmeadow's 2-0 loss to Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Wells was sent off in the 85th minute as Magic attempted to erase a two-goal deficit in the men's Northern NSW National Premier League.
It appears the attacking midfielder was given his marching orders for pushing the referee, despite pleas suggesting any contact was accidental.
Broadmeadow have now lost their last two competition matches after opening with six straight wins, allowing opponents Charlestown to join them in equal second on the ladder.
Rene Ferguson (53rd minute) and Tyran Cousins (74th minute) were the second-half goal scorers for Charlestown, who were coming off three straight losses.
Magic and Azzurri (18 points) both sit six behind undefeated leaders Lambton (24), who accounted for now fourth-ranked Valentine (16) 3-2 at Arthur Edden Oval on Saturday.
Lambton went 2-0 up early courtesy of Bailey Newton (9th minute) and Kale Bradbery (23rd minute) before Valentine's Tyrell Paulson (27th minute) reduced the margin. James Oates (36th minute) put the Jaffas in front 3-1 at the break. Valentine's Nicholas Martinelli (86th minute) found the back of the net in the closing stages.
Elsewhere across the weekend and Olympic beat New Lambton 2-1 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday, Edgeworth cruised past hosts Lake Macquarie 4-1 on Saturday while Maitland shared the points with Cooks Hill following a 2-all draw.
In the women's Northern NSW National Premier League and a 10-player Maitland beat Broadmeadow 5-1 in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash, Olympic beat Mid Coast 4-0, Azzurri edged out Adamstown 4-3 and Warners Bay lost 4-1 to New Lambton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.