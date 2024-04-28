Why coach Rob Stanton believes the Jets will be back next season

THEIR season has finished, and in all likelihood Jason Hoffman's professional career along with it.
But for the Newcastle Jets, fresh hope has emerged that Saturday night's 3-1 loss to derby rivals Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium might not be the end of the road.
Rumours were circulating while the match was in progress that new owners have been found for the financially embattled franchise, which has been on the market for the past six months.
It is understood a consortium of Melbourne-based businessmen, previously linked to Western United, are poised to step in and save the Jets from the A-League scrapheap.
But Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said it was too early to declare negotiations were over the line.
"We're very close, is the simple answer, but when we're in a position to confirm a deal has been done, we'll confirm a deal has been done," Mattiske said.
Jets coach Rob Stanton, however, appeared more upbeat when asked about the subject at the post-match press conference.
"I don't want to say it's done until you actually see a piece of paper and it's signed, but I'm pretty confident that something is happening," Stanton said.
"I don't want to say it's done until it's actually done.
"But I feel good. I think everyone's feeling good. It would be nice to have it announced soon. Look, these things take time ...
"You've got to do your due diligence on things and make sure it's right for the people and they're the right people to come in, as well.
"These things don't just happen overnight.
"We've had to be patient and endure that this season, but the benefit of that is the players and club have shown they can stay focused on the football side of things."
Stanton said he was "really positive" the ownership situation was close to being resolved, but added: "That's when the hard work starts."
He said his players and staff deserved credit for finishing the season in strong fashion, despite the uncertainty about their club's future.
"I just want the club to be here, for the fans, for the game." Stanton said.
"It's an inaugural club, a regional club as well.
"I think to lose a club like Newcastle, you lose an opportunity for players to develop, so it'd be a travesty if that happened.
"I'm confident it's not going to happen.
"I believe that a deal is on the cards at the moment ... hopefully it can get solved and I can move forward with what we're trying to do, continue on with the work we've been doing, and do even better next year."
Mariners coach Mark Jackson echoed those sentiments, saying it would be a sad day if his club were to lose their traditional derby rivals.
"You don't want to see that happen in football, because it's people's club, it's supporters who have followed the club for many, many years, and it's people's livelihood," Jackson said.
"I've been part of a club before in my career that has had that [folding] happen to it, so I hope they can get it sorted and I hope they stay in the league, because they gave us a hell of a game tonight."
Stanton said the his young team, who finished 10th in their first season under his coaching after six wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats, had "a lot of potential" and had "laid some good foundations".
"If we can start from that same starting point as where we finished, I think we have a bright future next year," he said.
Owners who are willing to invest in the club, which has been funded on an interim basis since the demise of Chinese businessman Martin Lee in 2021, will be essential if the Jets are to survive, and eventually prosper.
"We have to show things on the park that the fans can connect with, like always working hard, never giving up," Stanton said.
"Little traits that can lay the foundations for when we are successful, whenever that is - two, three years, hopefully sooner.
"It'll be there are a lot longer ... and sustainable, which is what I'd like to see in my time at the club."
