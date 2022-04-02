Newcastle Herald
Federal election 2022: NSW Liberals endorse Katrina Wark, City of Newcastle councillor, for Newcastle

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
April 2 2022
Hunter nurse Katrina Wark has been endorsed by the NSW Liberals to challenge incumbent MP Sharon Claydon for the seat of Newcastle at the coming federal election.

The NSW Liberal Party has endorsed Hunter nurse and City of Newcastle councillor Katrina Wark as their candidate in Newcastle, after almost a week's wait following their federal executive's appointment of Scott Morrison, Dominic Perrottet and former party president Christine McDiven to take charge of outstanding preselections.

