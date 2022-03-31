Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Williamtown Red Zone residents say the latest government PFAS report is a "waste of time"

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 31 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Zone residents say new PFAS report is a 'waste of time'

A new report on PFAS contamination on and around Australia's defence bases did nothing to give impacted communities hope that the end of the pollution scandal was in sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.