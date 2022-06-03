ECONOMIC diversification is the focus of Muswellbrook Council's ten-year plan.
Mayor Steve Reynolds said the council's main goal is to have a sustainable future for Muswellbrook post-mining.
"It's about putting the pride back in our shire and enticing new industry," Cr Reynolds said.
According to council's 2022-2032 Community Strategic Plan, mining accounts for more than 75 per cent, or close to $5 billion, of the shire's exports.
Made public in early April, the plan is an overview of the council's role in implementing the "community's vision and goals" in the next decade.
Upfront, the plan acknowledges the "closure and transition of coal-fired power generation" in the region.
Operating within the strategic plan, and identifying specific targets, are the 2022-2026 Delivery Program and the 2022-2023 Operational Plan. The latter is on public exhibition until June 21.
Diversifying industry and education:
Key among strategies outlined in the operational plan are economic diversification and new industry.
Actions identified include a masterplan for the transition of the Muswellbrook Coal site, a discussion paper on new land uses for Muswellbrook Coal Mine and Liddell Power Station and establishing an advanced manufacturing hub.
"Our key focus at the moment is unlocking the industrial and economic potential of all the land currently locked up as mine buffer zones," Cr Reynolds said.
"Also looking at options for Lake Liddell like re establishing it as a water skiing destination."
To plan effectively for the future, Cr Reynolds said, the community "needs to know" the future of AGL following their cancelled demerger.
Another area of focus is higher education in Muswellbrook. The operational plan outlines an aim to maintain the Hunter TAFE campus as well as "activate the University of Newcastle Muswellbrook Campus".
"I've just had a meeting with the new deputy vice-chancellor Zee Upton to talk about activating the Upper Hunter campus," he said.
"Looking at a pathways program to allow people in Muswellbrook better access to that tertiary education."
Rates and community growth:
The plan also outlines the council's planned rate hike.
Limits to rate increases are set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART). For 2022/2023, IPART set the limit at a 0.7 per cent increase but gave councils the opportunity to apply for an additional special variation if their ability to deliver services was adversely impacted by the limit.
Muswellbrook Council is seeking a rate increase of 2.5 per cent. Cr Reynolds said previous councils had budgeted on a "rolling 2.5 per cent increase" and that 0.7 per cent was "ridiculous".
"This was a stuff-up from the government and not one mayor in NSW would tell you otherwise," he said.
"The last thing we want to do is pass on a rate increase with the current cost of living pressures but we also don't want to cut services."
Infrastructure goals outlined in the plan include developments at Olympic Park, a regional entertainment and conference centre and implementing masterplans for Muswellbrook, Denman and Sandy Hollow.
Cr Reynolds said social inclusion, liveability and community consultation were areas earmarked for improvement.
"We need to look at establishing family-friendly social zones like Wollombi Park and options for affordable housing," he said.
"The only way council is going to meet the needs of the community is to get out and talk to people. That's where my focus is."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
