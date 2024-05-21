Senator predicts 'enormous demand' for tradies in clean energy industry

Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister says the government is "determined" to support the Hunter as it goes through economic transition away from fossil fuels.
Senator McAllister and Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon visited Newcastle TAFE college on Tuesday to promote the government's expansion of the New Energy Apprenticeships Program (NEAP).
Last week's budget allocated $91 million over four years to increase the number of trainees and apprentices in clean energy jobs across Australia, including expanding eligibility criteria for the NEAP and a co-contribution fund for capital works to improve training workshops.
The funding will also help pay for more teachers, trainers and assessors in the clean energy field.
The government announced in the budget that it would spend $10 million on a new national hydrogen energy training centre in Victoria but did not allocate targeted funding for clean-energy training in the Hunter.
Ms McAllister said the energy transition would create an "enormous demand" for electricians and other trades.
"Our government is determined to make sure regions like Newcastle, and the Hunter more generally, which have powered Australia for generations, continue to perform this role," she said.
"I feel incredibly optimistic about this community.
"Everywhere I go I see people energetically engaging with the opportunities of the future, and our government is determined to support this community in that transition."
Hunter business and community lobby groups have called on the state and federal governments to establish a specialised clean energy training centre in the Hunter involving TAFE, University of Newcastle and industry.
The NEAP, which started last year, provides $10,000 in incentive payments for up to 10,000 apprentices and subsidies for employers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.