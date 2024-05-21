Captain Starlight brings the best medicine to sick kids in hospital

TOUCHING down in a rocket ship from Planet Starlight, Captain Starlight brings the best medicine to children at John Hunter Hospital: laughter.
Every minute of every day, a child is admitted to hospital in Australia, some receiving a diagnosis that turns their world upside down.
For sick children and their families, John Hunter Children's Hospital's Starlight Express Room is a welcome escape from treatments, needles and pain.
Newcastle's Hannah Beashel and her eight-year-old daughter Andi had already been in hospital for a week on Tuesday, when Captain Starlight celebrated Starlight Day and the launch of the Starlight Children's Foundation fundraising appeal.
"We're here because Andi has been having a few issues with things and they've been helping her a lot, making her feel a lot better and brighter," Ms Beashel said.
"I think it lets her come and be a kid, she can come in this room, forget about everything that's happening outside the door, just come in and be a kid and not have to worry about all the things the doctors and nurses have to do and just have fun."
Ms Beashel said as soon as Andi wakes up in the morning, she wants to head down to the Starlight Express Room.
"I've never had a child come and stay in hospital before long-term and I didn't realise how much this was needed," she said.
"I didn't realise how important it was, how much it changes her day coming down here, it's small little things at the moment."
Andi said she loves the Starlight Express Room because she can catch up with her favourite captains, play games and make art.
"I think it's a very awesome room because there's a lot of amazing captains and they have a fun activity for everyone," she said.
At John Hunter Children's Hospital, captains will visit about 11,500 sick kids on the wards by the end of the year, while the Starlight Express Room will be visited by about 8000 kids.
All funds raised on Starlight Day are matched by the charity's partners.
The Starlight Children's Foundation hopes to raise $1 million by the end of June.
John Hunter Hospital program manager Heather McCann said the funds will help them continue to help seriously ill children.
"It's so important, hospital can be such a scary place especially if you've just been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, your world gets turned upside down," she said.
"The Starlight Room is just that place they know they can come and have that little bit of joy and laughter and be able to have that fun.
"It means everything, being able to see the positive impact that Captain Starlight and the room makes it's just so heartwarming to be honest to know that we're able to provide that escape for families and bring that joy and laughter."
For more information or to donate visit starlight.org.au or click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.